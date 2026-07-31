LESA "Stuff The Bus" Drive Friday For Backpacks For Kids Project

July 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LESA’s big “Stuff the Bus” event is today at the Howell Walmart.



It’s the last big push as part of this year’s 25th Annual “Backpacks for Kids” project.



Community members are encouraged to donate backpacks, school supplies, or monetary contributions to help meet this year’s goal of distributing 1,000 fully stocked backpacks.



One of the project’s signature events, the annual Stuff the Bus drive, will take place this Friday from 10am to 2pm at the Howell Walmart.



A Livingston ESA school bus will be parked outside the store, where shoppers can donate school supplies or backpacks while completing their own shopping.



The annual backpack distribution event will once again be held as a drive-thru event on August 6th at each of the five Livingston County school districts.