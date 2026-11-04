LESA Student Art Show Kicks Off Homeless Awareness Month

November 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In recognition of Homeless Awareness Month this November, the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care of the Human Services Collaborative Body is hosting several events and activities, aimed to reduce the stigma of individuals experiencing homelessness.



“We are shifting from awareness to action, ensuring that everyone in our community knows they are not alone and that support is available." states Candice Olrich, Chair of the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care - Homeless Awareness Month Committee.



Homeless Awareness Month activities include:



November 4, 2026: Student Art Show: “Where the Street Ends and Your Story Begins” from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Livingston Educational Service Agency in Howell. Browse student art work for free and support individuals experiencing homelessness by purchasing raffle tickets to win 1 of 9 baskets. Cash only.



November 15, 2026: Join us at the Howell Carnegie Library from 4:00pm - 5:30pm for a book discussion on “When We Walk By”, a book that provides an engaging analysis of homelessness in America. Register by November 1 to receive a copy of the book. Registration required at the link below.



November 19, 2026: Help to raise dough for the Barrier Buster Fund at Panera Bread in Howell from 4:00pm - 8:00pm or order online all day where 25% of the bill will support individuals experiencing homelessness. Flyer or coupon code required.



November 20, 2026: Make your morning meal matter from 7:00am - 3:00pm where a portion of the proceeds from Sunrise Diner will benefit the Barrier Buster Fund which assists individuals experiencing homelessness.



Throughout the month of November: Our local libraries will have displays up all month long to showcase resources, books, and movies related to homeless awareness.



A list of activities and events are linked below.