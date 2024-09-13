LESA Special Education Millage On Ballot In November

September 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A special education millage will appear before Livingston County voters in the November General Election.



The proposal would renew and restore the 2015 special education millage that expires in 2025 and be used directly for programs for students with special needs across Livingston County school districts.



The millage helps cover the cost of para-educators and other resources and programs for local districts. The renewal would impact all students by continuing funding for special education programs used by more than 3,500 students. It also helps make up some of the funding gap left by insufficient federal and state funding that otherwise would be drawn from the general fund, reducing resources for all Livingston students.



The Howell Board of Education met this week and Superintendent Erin MacGregor gave a presentation on the ballot proposal.



MacGregor stated that the millage is on the ballot from LESA but it supports all school districts in the County – noting LESA coordinates especial education programming for Livingston County. He said f the 3,500 students referenced in the language, 850 are Howell Public Schools students and they greatly value the support.



MacGregor said all funds generated by the LESA millage go directly back to local districts. He said the millage would equate to a projected $3 (m) million for HPS next year - a significant amount of money. MacGregor said they receive federal and state special education funding but there is certainly a gap that they could not make up without the millage funds.



MacGregor noted the 3.31-mills won’t change if the millage passes as it is a renewal and restoration due to Headlee rollback.



Informational meetings have been scheduled on the proposal and will take place at LESA, located at 1425 West Grand River in Howell in the Innovation Room. There’s also a virtual option at https://tinyurl.com/millageinfo.



The following meetings are scheduled:



September 19th - 5:30pm

October 3rd - Noon

October 17th - 5:30pm



More information about the millage is available on LESA’s website. That link is provided.