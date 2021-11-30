LESA Snack Pack Drive Returns

November 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An annual snack food drive that will benefit homeless students and those in need during quarantines and the holiday break is coming back.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency, or LESA, developed The Education Project a number of years ago after realizing just how many students are considered homeless in the area. These students often rely on eating breakfast and lunch at school. The annual Snack Pack Drive is traditionally a way to help them through the winter break during the holiday season. However, LESA also recognizes that students that are required to quarantine due to an exposure or positive COVID test are also missing out on those important meals.



Now through December 10th, items are being collected for the Snack Pack Drive at the LESA building, located at 1425 West Grand River in Howell.



Being sought are pudding and fruit cups, cracker snacks, snack size chips and pretzels, granola bars, mini-cereal boxes, oatmeal, ramen noodles, juice boxes, water and similar items. The snack packs will be distributed to students eligible for McKinney-Vento services during the week of December 13th.



For more information, contact Candice Olrich at 517-540-6834