LESA School Supply Drive Continues This Week

August 13, 2019

Although an annual school supply drive held their distribution last week, there’s a still an opportunity for residents to help make a difference for kids in need.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency held their annual School Supply Drive and Backpack Distribution last week, with more than 1,300 backpacks full of supplies handed out to those who waited in line for them. The backpacks and supplies had been collected from early on in the year. And while that event is passed, the Art Van Furniture Store in Howell has partnered with LESA for a Stuff the Bus Backpack and School Supply Drive that will be accepting donations thru Sunday, August 18th.



All donated supplies will be distributed thru LESA to all Livingston-area schools. In addition, participants will be entered into a drawing to be held on Sunday for a $250 Art Van Gift Card.



Suggested supplies include:



Backpacks

Colored pencils

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue bottles/sticks

Highlighters

Markers (unscented, primary colors, washable)

Paper (three-ring loose leaf)

Pencils

Pencil box (zippered pencil bag)

Pens (red, black, blue-regular and erasable)

Rulers

Scissors (children)

Spiral notebooks

Hand Sanitizer

Tissues (boxed)





Donations may be dropped off between 10am-9pm through Sunday, August 18th at the Art Van Furniture Store, 4101 E. Grand River, Howell, MI 48843



For more information, call (517) 552-0720. (JK)