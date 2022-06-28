LESA To Bring Student Leadership Program To Local Schools

June 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A personal leadership program for students is coming to every secondary school in Livingston County.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) has committed nearly $100,000 to bring Reaching Higher 4 Youth to local schools.



Officials say through RH4Youth, students experience significant growth as leaders in the areas of goal-setting, managing stress, changing limiting beliefs, moving past fear and making positive life choices.



The program was said to be selected by LESA and community superintendents based upon its long history of success in Livingston County schools.



The commitment of $96,000 will bring RH4Youth to schools in every Livingston County school district – Hartland, Howell, Pinckney, Fowlerville and Brighton.



RH 4 Youth Director Steve Livingway said they couldn’t be more excited about the partnership with LESA and are grateful for their commitment to students. He added the partnership with LESA will allow RH4Youth to reach more Livingston County students than ever, and demonstrates the value district leaders place on providing all the support students need to be successful.



LESA Superintendent Dr. Michael Hubert commented the "The Livingston Educational Service Agency is keenly focused on narrowing the educational opportunity gap and we recognize the tremendous value Reaching Higher brings in that regard to students in Livingston County through personal leadership training programs. Because we have seen the positive impact Reaching Higher makes, we wanted to help more students access the program and hopefully inspire additional leaders from within the community to lean into this life changing work."



For more information about Reaching Higher, contact Steve Livingway at steve@reachighigherinc.com, or visit the provided link.