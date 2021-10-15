LESA Power Of Preschool Events Happening Today

October 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





Parents of preschool-aged children who may need assistance getting their kid enrolled can meet with educators around the county to learn about ways, today.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency’s Early Childhood staff are out in full force today promoting “The Power of Preschool.” LESA offers free or reduced-cost Head Start and Great Start Preschool programs.



Assistant Superintendent for Early Literacy at LESA Sean LaRosa said, in a release, that their goal is to enroll as many 4-year-olds in the county as possible. LaRosa added that they know they have children that are eligible, but their parents haven’t applied because they don’t think they will qualify.



Preschool has been known to build a stronger foundation for early language, literacy, and math with children. It also helps them learn classroom behavior, make friends, be independent, and self-regulate.



LESA Early Childhood Staff will be out and clad in neon beginning at 10am today until 4pm at the Howell Walmart, Fowlerville Walmart, and Pinckney Dairy Queen. They will also be at the Great Lakes Family Restaurant in Fowlerville and the Rural King in Hartland from 10am until 2pm.



Parents and guardians can also apply for preschool at www.StartFreepreschool.org, or by calling an Early Childhood staff member at (517) 548-2100.