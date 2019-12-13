Book Drive Promoting Children's Literacy Entering Final Weeks

December 13, 2019

Time is running out on a book drive that supports and encourages literacy in young children.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is partnering with Too Small to Fail and the Community Foundation for Livingston County for a Holiday Book Drive taking place at the Green Oak Village Place Barnes & Noble. Generous donors can buy a book at the bookstore and donate it the LESA Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing Livingston County Campaign. This campaign advocates for talking, reading, and singing to children every day from birth as research shows doing so can build the child’s brain, along with important math, language, reading, and social skills for use in school and beyond. This is part of LESA’s Literacy Lives Here program, which aims to have all children reading proficiently by the end of third grade.



For more information, visit TalkingIsTeaching.org, or tune in to WHMI on Sunday mornings at 7am for LESA’s Literacy Lives Here program.



The last day of the Holiday Book Drive is December 31st. (MK)