LESA Adds New Assistant Superintendent

August 21, 2020

The Livingston Educational Service Agency has hired a new Superintendent for Administrative Services.



Stephanie Weese comes to LESA with a history of working for Intermediate School Districts. She began 18 years ago as the Fiscal Service Coordinator at Ionia County ISD, before going on to be the Director of Fiscal Services for the Kent ISD, and then most recently as Associate Superintendent of Finance for Montcalm Area Intermediate School District.



As Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services for LESA, Weese will oversee the Finance, Operations, TechnolOgy, and Human Resources Departments. She has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor’s in Psychology. She said, in a release, that that degree in Psychology has been invaluable as it has given her the tools of self-awareness, patience, and effective communication that has helped her empathize with customers, employees, and colleagues.



Mike Hubert, LESA Superintendent said he couldn’t be more excited for the Agency and the schools in Livingston County to have a leader of her caliber join their team. He said Weese should be considered one of the best of the best for ascending to the role of serving on the Board of Directors for the Michigan School Business Officials, and that he knows she is going to do great things here. Deputy Executive Director for the MSBO, Robert Dwan, said Weese isn’t one to sit on the sidelines and that you can count on her to get to the heart of a situation quickly and provide solutions that are well thought out.