LESA Holds Job Shadow Day

March 21, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County students recently took a day to explore what local opportunities for public service careers.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency, or LESA, held the LivCo Job Shadow Day for high school students earlier this month. Several took the opportunity to check out government jobs that interest them, according to a press release that was written by one of those students, Mia Vlies, from the Howell Public Schools district.



Livingston County Administrator Nathan Burd mentored a student from Hartland, Reagan Aylor, giving the Aylor a crash course on how the County is run. Chief Deputy Clerk for Livingston County Courts, Kristi Cox showed Taylor Jackson from Howell around the judicial center, giving Jackson the opportunity to meet some of the judges. Four students from Brighton and Pinckney got to learn about the Livingston County EMS Department from EMS Education Supervisor Ryan Dennett.



Administrator Burd said that LESA’s Job Shadow Day was a great opportunity to introduce local students to the many public service careers that are available right here in the County. Burd added that they appreciate the chance to engage with the students and look forward to expanding these opportunities in the future.