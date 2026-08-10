LESA Hosting Virtual Focus Groups This Week to Discuss Career Opportunities for Students

August 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news @whmi.com



Livingston educational service agency is seeking participants for an anonymous virtual focus group to help influence the growth of career experiences programs such as career & technical education.



It comes on LESA’s communitywide survey earlier this year, which revealed parents are often unaware of the opportunities for students to take college classes or technical training while still in high school.



“The key points were, we need better communication with parents so that they understand what all the opportunities are, because they weren’t aware that students could take current technical education programs and earn industry certifications and college credit for free, through those programs. Or, they could do early middle college and earn up to associate’s degree, again for free,” said Michelle Radcliffe, Assistant Superintendent for Career Development.



Radcliffe says three separate virtual groups will be held this week for each audience – school staff, community members and parents or guardians.



“So, this is to continue to talk about how to provide more opportunities for our students in high school so that they have a plan upon graduating from high school, and also the tools and resources on how to be successful in their plan.”

“Are there policies that school districts locally, statewide that hinder participation in these opportunities? And also, what are we really doing as a community to help kids achieve those career pathways? How do we enroll in college? Enlist in the military? Pursue entrepreneurial endeavors? Earn and learn with apprenticeship?”



To ensure honest and unbiased feedback, LESA says the focus groups will be facilitated by Hanover Research, an independent third-party research organization. All responses will remain anonymous and confidential.



The followi is this week's schedule of the separate virtual groups for each audience:



● School Staff: Tuesday, August 11 at 4:00 PM



● Community Members: Wednesday, August 12 at 4:00 PM



● Parents/Guardians: Friday, August 14 at 5:00 PM



Sign up information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Rob Delaney.