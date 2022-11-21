The Education Project To Host Annual Snack Pack Drive

November 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Snacks are again being accepted as part of an annual food drive that provides for students in need.



Children who are homeless often have a number of challenges that can cause disruptions to their education. The McKinney-Vento Act is in place to support students who are homeless, living in temporary situations, or might be in a transition of housing.



To combat those challenges, the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) developed The Education Project to support student needs and reduce the impact of homelessness.



Throughout the school year, eligible students are able to receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch. That means that students have the opportunity to eat at least two meals five days a week.



Officials say affording food can be very costly - especially for a family with a limited income. Every winter break, The Education Project has a snack pack donation drive to help supplement the meals students would typically be provided at school.



The donation drive will begin November 28th and run through December 9th. All items can be dropped off at LESA, located at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell. The snack packs will be distributed the week of December 12th.



Organizers say without the support of the community, the snack packs would not happen and it is greatly appreciated by the families, students, The Education Project, and LESA.



Some items being collected include pudding, fruit cups, snack-size crackers and chips, granola bars, mini cereal boxes, soup, and juice boxes among others.



More information is available in the attached release.