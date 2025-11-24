Donations Sought For LESA's "The Education Project" Snack Pack Drive

November 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual food drive that supports local students experiencing homelessness, living in temporary situations, or who might be in transition of housing will be getting underway soon.



Children who are homeless often have a number of challenges that can cause disruptions to their education. To combat those, the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) developed The Education Project - which strives to support student needs and reduce the impact of homelessness.



Throughout the school year, students considered McKinney-Vento eligible are able to receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch. That means that students have the opportunity to eat at least two meals five days a week. LESA says affording food can be very costly especially for a family with a limited income.



Every winter break, The Education Project in coordination with GM Proving Grounds has the snack pack donation drive to help supplement the meals students would typically be provided at school.



Some items being collected include pudding, fruit cups, snack-size crackers and chips, granola bars, mini cereal boxes, soup, ramen noodles, and juice boxes among others.

The donation drive will begin December 2nd and run through December 12th. All items can be dropped off at Livingston Educational Service Agency located at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell between the hours of 7:30am – 4:30pm. The snack packs will be distributed the week of December 16th.



LESA stressed that without the support of the community, the snack packs would not happen and it is “greatly appreciated by the families, students, The Education Project, and LESA”.



More information is available in the attachments.