LESA Seeks Input For Community Perspectives Survey

May 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Educational Service Agency is inviting community members across Livingston County to participate in a Community Perspectives Survey as part of a new initiative to define a single, unifying service objective to guide its future work.



Unlike a traditional strategic plan with many separate goals, LESA is working to identify one clear service focus—one that reflects not only the work it does directly, but also its role in supporting and strengthening educational outcomes across the broader community.



As the county’s intermediate school district, LESA operates a range of educational programs for students, and also provides critical support services to traditional public school districts, public school academies, and private schools across Livingston County. From transportation and special education to early childhood services and professional development, LESA’s work touches nearly every aspect of local education.



LESA Superintendent Dr. Michael Hubert stated “This is an opportunity to hear directly from the community—parents, partners, and residents alike—about how they view education in Livingston County and what they believe should be our collective focus going forward. We want to better understand the needs of our schools and families so we can align our work in a way that adds the greatest value.”



The Community Perspectives Survey is now open and can be accessed in the provided link.



The survey asks for input on key challenges facing students and schools, hopes for the future of education in Livingston County, and perspectives on LESA’s role.



Community members can also volunteer to participate in follow-up focus groups to deepen the discussion. Results from the survey and focus groups will help shape a draft service statement, which will serve as a guiding focus for LESA’s efforts in the years ahead.



Dr. Hubert added “All of us share a stake in the future of education. We hope this process will strengthen the partnership between LESA and the community we serve.”



The survey will remain open through May 15th and all responses will remain confidential.