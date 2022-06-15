LESA Students Build Sustainable Community Garden

June 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students at Livingston ESA are said to be cultivating their agricultural skills with hands-on learning experience in planning and planting a sustainable community garden and continuing its upkeep.



In addition to what they learned while planning and planting the garden and continuing its upkeep, students in the W-A-Y+ Program also gain volunteer experience. As the garden prospers, students will work with local organizations to distribute the fresh produce to community members in need.



The garden was made possible thanks to a Home Depot Community Foundations Grant.



W-A-Y+ Program Director Ted Kroll said “Students from all of the Agency’s programs – not just students in the W-A-Y+ Program – and staff will have the opportunity to experience working in a garden and learning agricultural skills – and perhaps kindle an interest in creating their own sustainable garden.”



Those interested in learning more about the Community Garden or the W-A-Y+ Program can contact Ted Kroll, Director of Adult and Alternative Education for the Livingston Educational Service Agency, at 517.980.2045 or TedKroll@LivingstonESA.org.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency specializes in education. A press release states “We are educators, leaders, collaborators, number crunchers, school bus drivers, techies, and relationship builders. We are welcoming, passionate, inclusive, progressive, and dedicated to the education and success of each student in Livingston County”.