LESA Celebrates 25 Years Of Backpacks For Kids & Community Tradition Of Giving

September 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Educational Service Agency’s Board of Education recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of Backpacks for Kids.



At its September meeting, the board recognized several of the individuals whose commitment helped turn a simple idea into a 25-year tradition of neighbors helping neighbors.



25 years ago, LESA staff member Jan Morgan noticed a need in the Livingston County community. Many families were struggling with the financial burden of preparing their children for a new school year, and Morgan believed something could be done to help.

She shared her idea for a school supply drive with fellow LESA staff members, and others quickly stepped up to bring it to life. Melodie Bouse, Ingrid Seruga and Judy Paulsen became integral to organizing and growing the program in its early years.



What began as one person's desire to help has since grown into a community-wide effort.



Since the program began, Backpacks for Kids has distributed at least 24,906 backpacks to Livingston County students.



During this special 25th anniversary year, the committee hopes to reach another incredible milestone: distributing its 25,000th backpack.



Over the years, the program has continued to evolve. Staff members retired, new leaders stepped forward and community members continued to find ways to help. Robin Schutz is among those who helped carry the initiative forward and expand its reach, including through fundraising efforts such as the annual Backpacks for Kids Golf Outing.



A release states “Through every change, one thing has remained constant: the Livingston County community. For 25 years, volunteers, donors, local businesses, organizations and community members have come together to support local families. From those who volunteer their time to those who make a donation or contribute school supplies, Backpacks for Kids has remained a true community effort”.





LESA Superintendent Dr. Mike Hubert said "Twenty-five years ago, this program began because someone saw a need and believed our community could come together to meet it. What has happened since is a testament to the incredible generosity of Livingston County. Thousands of backpacks later, this program is still here because people continue to care about their neighbors."



This year's committee “extends its heartfelt appreciation to every volunteer, donor, business, organization and community member who has contributed to Backpacks for Kids during the past 25 years. Because after 25 years, Backpacks for Kids remains what it has always been at its core: neighbors helping neighbors”.