Collection Events For LESA's Backpacks For Kids Project

August 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donations of backpacks and school supplies will be collected during events this Friday and Saturday as part of a larger project that helps give local students a good start to a new school year.



It’s the home stretch of the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s 21st annual Backpacks for Kids project that provides basic supplies and backpacks at no cost to students throughout the county whose families might be experiencing financial difficulties.



Various community partners and businesses have been collecting donations but to give the drive a boost before the actual distribution event, a Stuff the Bus event and Stuff the Blue Goose event are being held.



The goal is to again distribute 1,000 backpacks to local students.



The Stuff the bus event will be held at the Howell Walmart from 10am to 2pm Friday. The Stuff the Blue Goose event will be held Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Walmart.



Livingston ESA Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI the events offer another opportunity to be out in the community. She says if people are out and about, they can pick up some school supplies to help toward the campaign.



The actual distribution event is set for Thursday, August 11th. A wish list of items and additional information is available in the provided link.