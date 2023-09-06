Backpack & School Supply Donations Sought For Local Students

September 6, 2023

While a campaign that provides free backpacks and school supplies to local students was a success, organizers are putting out the call for additional donations to help aid families still in need of assistance.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency held its 22nd Annual Backpacks for Kids event on August 10th and thanked the community for all of the support as over 1,200 filled backpacks were distributed that day. By August 24th, over 1,500 had been distributed but there is still a need.



Organizers say they continue to receive calls for backpacks and the need appears to be higher this year and they’re seeking additional donations in order to meet the increased need. Organizers are asking that community members consider donating backpacks and/or school supplies so they can continue filling backpacks to provide to Livingston County children and students.



Donations can be dropped off at the Livingston ESA’s Education Center, located at 1425 West Grand River in Howell between the hours of 8am and 4pm, Monday through Thursday.



For additional information call (517) 540-6802 or visit the provided link.