Stuff The Bus & Stuff The Blue Goose At Howell Walmart Friday

August 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A “Stuff the Bus” event is taking place today as part of LESA’s 24th Annual “Backpacks for Kids” project.



The project from the Livingston Educational Service Agency (Livingston ESA) is dedicated to providing basic school supplies - at no cost - to Livingston County students whose families are experiencing financial hardship.



As part of the campaign, community members can make donations of backpacks and/or school supplies at today’s Stuff the Bus & Stuff the Blue Goose event. A Livingston ESA bus will be parked at the Howell Walmart from 10am to 2pm, with community members encouraged to stop by and donate school supplies on-site.



This year’s backpack distribution will once again be conducted as a drive-thru event on August 7th from 4 to 6pm at each of the five Livingston County school districts. The format has been successful and was adopted to increase accessibility and convenience for families.





The schedule is as follows:



-Brighton Area Schools Administration/BECC Building • 125 S. Church St. Brighton



-Fowlerville Community Schools High School Circle Drive • 700 N Grand St. • Fowlerville (Fowlerville Road entrance – in front of doors 9 and 10)



-Hartland Consolidated Schools HESSC • 9525 Highland Rd. • Howell



-Howell Public Schools Howell High School 10-12 Building – 1200 W. Grand River • Howell (Grand River side)



-Pinckney Community Schools Pathfinder School • 2100 M-36 • Pinckney





A wish list and more information are available in the provided link.