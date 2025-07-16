Donations Sought For LESA's 24th Annual "Backpack For Kids" Project

July 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Summer is in full swing and so too is the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s Annual Backpacks for Kids campaign.



This marks the 24th year of the initiative dedicated to providing basic school supplies - at no cost - to Livingston County students whose families are experiencing financial hardship.



Donations of new backpacks and school supplies are being sought.



Made possible through the generous support of local residents, churches, and businesses; the community-driven effort helps ensure that every student has the tools they need to succeed when the school year begins.



Great Start Collaborative Coordinator Robin Schutz said “The Backpacks for Kids project truly showcases what we can accomplish when local community members help local students”.



Schutz told WHMI they’re noticing continued need from a variety of factors whether the economy or just other things in question – adding many families have been reaching out to them about the project. Notably for families with multiple children, Schutz says the cost of backpacks and supplies can add up quickly and they want students from preschool up to 12th grade to have the opportunity to start out the new school year strong.



Schutz stressed it's a community-based project for Livingston County, and it’s because of all of the strong community support that it’s so successful.



In 2024, more than $15,000 in monetary and supply donations helped distribute over 1,000 fully stocked backpacks to students. The goal is to once again provide 1,000 backpacks to children across Livingston County.



Donations can be dropped off at the Livingston ESA Education Center at 1425 West Grand River Monday–Thursday, 8am to 4pm through July 31st. Additional drop-off locations are located throughout the county.



As part of the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, a Livingston ESA bus will be parked at the Howell Walmart on Friday, August 1st from 10am to 2pm. Community members are encouraged to stop by and donate school supplies onsite.



This year’s backpack distribution will once again be conducted as a drive-thru event on August 7th at each of the five Livingston County school districts.



More information, donation sites, and a supply wish list are available in the attached release and provided link.