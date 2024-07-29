LESA Collecting School Supplies During "Stuff The Bus" Friday

July 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews





An event this Friday aims to boost donations for a community project that provides school supplies and backpacks to local students whose families may be experiencing financial difficulties.



This marks the 23rd year of the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s Backpacks for Kids Project. The event is made possible through the generous donations of community members.



A “Stuff the Bus” collection event will be taking place this Friday at the Howell Walmart store from 10am to 2pm.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI they invite anyone out and about or shopping at the store to pick up some extra school supplies or backpacks to donate toward the project.



In addition to a LESA bus, Michigan State Police will be hosting a “Stuff the Blue Goose” event. Other law enforcement including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be out helping to support the project and collecting supplies.



Donations are still being collected this week at various locations across Livingston County.



The distribution event will again be a drive-thru experience on August 8th across all five school districts.



More information is available in the provided link.



Note: photo is from a previous event.