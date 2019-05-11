Backpacks For Kids Donations Being Accepted

May 11, 2019

Organizers of an annual campaign are hoping generous residents will spend some time this summer to help make school in the fall easier for families in need. The Livingston Educational Service Agency is now collecting donations for their 18th annual Backpacks for Kids event. Backpacks and school supplies appropriate for all age levels between pre-school and high school are being accepted.



Robin Schutz, Coordinator for Great Start Livingston, said they are starting things a little earlier and moving up the delivery date of the backpacks this year because many local school districts are beginning the 2019-2020 school year earlier than usual. The distribution date is scheduled for August 8th and will again coincide with the Connect for Kids event. Schutz said this year the students can visit the Howell Literacy Bus and take part in activities while parents gather valuable resources from community vendors.



Items and monetary donations can be dropped off at the LESA building, located at 1425 West Grand River Avenue, in Howell, between 8am and 4pm all summer. A complete list of donation sites can be found on their website, LivingstonESA.org, by clicking on the Parent & Community Resource tab. Organizations interested in become a collection site are also being accepted. More information can be gained by calling (517) 540-6802. (MK)