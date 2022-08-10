LESA's Backpacks For Kids Distribution Event Thursday

August 10, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After a lengthy summer collection campaign, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to Livingston County students in need during an event tomorrow.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency’s 21st Annual Backpacks for Kids project aims to help families that might be experiencing financial difficulties. The goal is typically to gather and distribute around 1,000 backpacks for free to local students, with the help of various community partners.



Volunteers have been busy filling all of the backpacks with supplies this week so that each goes to a child to get them started for the school year.



Thursday’s distribution event will be different than in past years. It will again be a drive-thru event but this year, it will be held at each of the five public school districts to provide easier access for both families and the individual districts.



Livingston ESA Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz says there are scheduled time frames for each district, from 4 to 6pm or 5 to 7pm, which all have designed locations and a drive-thru process with signage and pick-up lines.



Schutz told WHMI that last year they distributed over 1,000 backpacks and they’re thinking the need will be similar again this year. She said every year things are changing; noting this year with the increase in gas prices and the cost of school supplies, they’re hoping they can provide relief for some families by having the pickup closer to their homes to access the supplies and backpacks.



A distribution schedule and more information are available in the provided link.