Supplies Being Collected For LESA's Backpacks For Kids Project

July 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Supplies are being collected for the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s 22nd Annual Backpacks for Kids Project.



The project provides basic school supplies, at no cost, to students in Livingston County whose families are experiencing financial difficulties. The event is made possible through the generous donations of community members.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI that they’ve found that every year there is need, whether it’s the economy or other different struggles families are facing. She says the event provides an opportunity for them to come pick up backpacks and supplies for local students with no worries.



Supplies have been collected all summer long and an Annual Stuff the Bus event is planned at the Howell Wal-Mart on Friday, August 4th to boost donations.



The distribution for this year’s event will again be held as a drive-thru event on August 10th at each of the five public school districts. The change was made to provide easier access for families and school districts.



Last year, approximately $15,000 in monetary and school supply donations helped LESA distribute over 1,000 backpacks to students from Preschool through 12th Grade. The goal this year is to again distribute 1,000 backpacks full of basic school supplies for Livingston County students whose families may be experiencing financial difficulties.



More information about the collection and donation sites is available in the provided links.