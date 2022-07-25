Donations Sought For LESA's Backpacks For Kids Project

July 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donations are being sought as part of a campaign that helps give kids a successful start to a new school year.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency’s 21st Annual Backpacks for Kids project distributes backpacks and school supplies to students in Livingston County whose families are experiencing financial difficulties.



Livingston ESA Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI the project is all about the community. She says it helps prepare students for the upcoming school year and they couldn’t do it without all of the support from various community partners.



Schutz says they’re currently collecting backpacks and supplies through August 5th. Then the following week, she says they’ll start filling the backpacks and getting them ready for distribution.



Backpacks and supplies can be dropped off at the LESA building off Grand River in Howell or at various locations throughout Livingston County.



A Stuff the Bus event and a Stuff the Blue Goose event are planned for August 5th and 6th to boost donations.



The actual distribution event is set for Thursday, August 11th.



A wish list of items and additional information is available in the provided link.