LESA Recognized For Efforts At Diverse, Inclusive Workplace

November 22, 2019

An award recognizing efforts towards helping make a more diverse, inclusive workforce throughout the state has been earned by the Livingston Educational Service Agency. LESA has been named a 2019 recipient of the Michigan Rehabilitation Services Champion Award, recognizing their commitment to the state’s vocational rehabilitation programs.



They received the award earlier this month during the Michigan Rehabilitation Services 11th Annual Award Ceremony held in Lansing. The ceremony celebrated LESA along with individuals, businesses, and partnerships from around the state who have demonstrated progress in making Michigan’s 21st century workforce diverse and inclusive.



LESA Superintendent Dr. Michael Hubert said in a release that it was an honor to accept the award on behalf of LESA. He said believes they have some of the best professionals in the state within and working with Livingston County public schools that are dedicated to helping students with disabilities find gainful employment. Hubert said that their collaborative will remain strong in these efforts, and that it is “truly inspiring” to receive such an award. (MK)