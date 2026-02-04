Popular Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Return To Local Area In February

February 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Popular Lenten Fish Fry dinners return this month across the WHMI listening area.



One of those is at St. Mary Catholic Parish in Pinckney, which hosts the dinners in partnership with the St. Mary Knights of Columbus.



Retired local pharmacist Bob Phipps has been helping put on the fish fry for years, telling WHMI the “food is always good and fresh, and the value is great”. He said they try their best to offer a quality product at a reasonable price - “that’s our pledge” – adding it works out well, and people always come back.



The dinners are held snow or shine, from 4 to 7pm at the parish off Dexter-Pinckney Road.



Dinner includes baked or beer battered fried fish, choice of French fries, au gratin or baked potato, beets, green beans, coleslaw, homemade clam chowder, and a popular pasta station. For the fish, it’s said to be a special beer batter family recipe with a high-quality dredge. An ice cream sundae bar was said to be “wildly successful” last year, and thus is back by popular demand.



Cost is $16 adults, $15 seniors, $9 children (under age 12) with a family (immediate only) plan available at $50.



An event flyer is attached.



Phipps stressed their main goals are quality, price, and camaraderie – noting they strive to keep prices down and they’ll remain the same as last year. It’s also all-you-can-eat. Phipps also noted the $50 flat family fee – no matter how many kids. Take-out is also offered, although it’s a more limited menu.



Phipps said they do run into issues sometimes with the weather, which can make it somewhat challenging when trying to figure out how many people and food to plan for. If the weather is good, they get people from all over. Even if it’s not so great; Phipps said people from the local area always show up strong and make the trek from the Pinckney, Hamburg, Lakeland, Hell, and Gregory areas. He said they also have a very loyal and large group of regulars and families.



All proceeds support St. Mary School. Phipps noted the kids always help out with set up and tear down, serving, bussing tables, and dishes – and it’s a good experience for them.



