Lengthy Road Projects Starting in Northfield Twp

July 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Washtenaw County Road Commission and Northfield Township are warning drivers of a couple lengthy road projects starting Monday.



They include:



Kearney Rd. between Jennings Rd and Barker Rd. Intermittent lane restrictions July 21- Aug 1 for forestry work and drainage work.



N. Territorial Rd. between US-23 and Dixboro Rd. Intermittent lane restrictions July 21 - 25 for fog sealing, a pavement maintenance technique where a thin layer of diluted asphalt emulsion is sprayed onto an existing asphalt pavement surface.