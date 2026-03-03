Multilingual Tutor Honored As Howell Public Schools “Support Person Of The Year”

March 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A multilingual tutor at Southwest Elementary School has been honored as the 2025–2026 Howell Public Schools Support Person of the Year.



Lena Rossetter’s dedication to students and families is said to extend well beyond the school building. From translating materials and serving as an interpreter to helping families navigate the school system, the District said she works tirelessly to ensure every student and family feels supported. It said “From academic supports to helping ensure students have the resources they need to succeed, her compassion, cultural understanding, and commitment have made Rossetter a trusted resource and advocate for multilingual learners and their families”.



Rossetter commented “I am overwhelmed and surprised that this is even possible. This means the world to me, validation of 20-plus years of helping the community, which I love, and doing anything and everything for them. When I was hired, I was told this was a job to work myself out of a job. But 20-plus years later, I’m still at it and grateful to be, because I continue to help people in the community.”



The District said the many nominations Rossetter received showcased her deep commitment to students and her vital role in supporting the academic success and confidence of multilingual learners. Working closely with classroom teachers, Rossetter provides targeted instruction by pushing into classrooms and leading small-group lessons that help students fully access the curriculum while building language and literacy skills. She prepares personalized learning materials and homework activities that help families support learning at home, and she maintains close communication with teachers and parents to ensure students receive consistent support. Her strong relationships with students and families often continue for years, making her a trusted and reliable source of guidance throughout a student’s educational journey.



Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor said “Through her work supporting multilingual learners and building strong connections with families, Ms. Rossetter helps ensure that every student feels welcomed and supported. Her commitment to helping students succeed academically and supporting families has made a lasting impact on Highlander Nation. Ms. Rossetter’s dedication to students and families reflects the caring and inclusive spirit of Howell Public Schools. Ms. Rossetter exemplifies the compassion and dedication of Howell Public Schools support staff, making her truly deserving of this honor.”



Principal Jennifer Warren added “Ms. Rossetter plays an important role in supporting both the learning environment and the families we serve at Southwest Elementary. She works closely with teachers to provide targeted academic support that helps multilingual learners build confidence and succeed in the classroom. She also builds strong relationships with families and serves as a resource who helps them feel welcomed, informed, and connected to our school community. Her commitment and dedication make a difference for our students and families every day.”



A committee of 21 individuals, including teachers, support staff, parents, a central office administrator, and a school board member, was responsible for selecting this year's Support Person of the Year. Each committee member reviewed the support materials for the 53 individuals nominated for this year's award and voted for their top five nominees.



On Thursday, Feb. 19, the committee met to discuss the top five finalists, and after thoughtful deliberation, voted for their top three choices. Following the final vote, Rossetter emerged as this year's winner.



The Howell Board of Education will honor Rossetter at its April meeting.