Legislation Would Require MI Schools to Have Cardiac Response Plan

March 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Testimony in Lansing this week on legislation that would require Michigan schools are prepared to handle a sudden cardiac arrest.



Alexander Bowerson told lawmakers he was a senior in high school and three-sport athlete when he experienced cardiac arrest during wrestling practice.



"I was running for about two minutes. I got a tight pain in my chest and hit the floor probably about 15 seconds later," said Bowerson. "My wrestling coach did not know what to do. My athletic director did not know what to do. It would have been a bad outcome, but there was an ER nurse there, who was also the varsity cheer coach."



One bill requires Michigan high school coaches be trained on automated electronic defibrillators, or AEDs, and CPR. The other requires Michigan schools to create a cardiac emergency response plan.



Lawmakers are expected to make slight changes before the legislation moves forward.



"One of those of course, is cost. We want to make sure this isn't overburdensome to local school districts. We also want to make sure it is understandable," said state Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming.