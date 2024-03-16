Legislation Would Make 'Sexting' Illegal in Michigan

March 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A state lawmaker wants to make unsolicited ‘sexting’ illegal in Michigan after an MSP detective out of the Brighton Post is accused of sending dirty photos to the widow in a suicide case he was investigating.



The allegations date back to 2020. The woman claims she was too afraid to speak up out of fear of retaliation.



A handful of other women have since come forward with similar allegations.



State Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, called a press conference Friday with the attorney who represents the anonymous woman, to call for the detective's removal from the force.



He also announced new legislation he plans on introducing that would criminalize the act of sending unsolicited nude images and videos electronically.



“This bill will not only penalize the act of sending explicit images or videos by text or electronic message without consent but it would also allow victims to recoup damages for emotional stress," Runestad said.



While not illegal, attorney Bill Colovos said, "It's conduct unbecoming of an officer to the highest degree."



MSP issued a statement: "We will not comment on pending litigation. We can confirm that this matter was fully investigated when it was initially brought to our attention and the employee was disciplined."