Legend Of Sleepy Howell/Headless Horseman 5K Return

September 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Registration is open for two popular Halloween-themed events in historic Howell.



The Legend of Sleepy Howell is returning on Friday, October 21st from 6 to 9pm. That event offers a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience at Scofield Park, which is also said to especially help kids living in rural areas. This year's event is Alice in Wonderland themed.



Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority’s Special Events & Festival Manager Jordan Jones says they’re excited for everyone to experience a trip through “wonderland”, which will feature the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat and all sorts of other displays – in addition to lots of vendors passing out candy. One registration is required per vehicle and there are selected time slots.



The event is rain or shine and open to the public. The cost is $15 per car. Jones says the event has sold out the past couple of years so they encourage people to register sooner than later.



After the Legend of Sleepy Howell wraps up, the Headless Horseman 5K run/walk follows on Saturday. The nighttime event kicks off at State and Clinton Streets in downtown Howell. Costumed participants will wind their way through the historic neighborhoods and in Scofield City Park. Participants will receive a long sleeve shirt if registered by the end of the day on Sunday.



Details for both events are attached.