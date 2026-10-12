Legend Of Sleepy Howell & Headless Horseman 5K Returns This Saturday

October 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Legend of Sleepy Howell returns to the downtown area this Saturday.



This year’s Legend will have free trick-or-treating on Walnut Street in the new Fire and Ice Pavilion from 3 to 5pm. There will also be Halloween and fall-themed activities.



Organizers say “the longstanding community event offers a fun and safe trick-or-treat-ing experience and helps especially those kids living in rural areas”.



No sign up is required, people can just show up the day of.

Meanwhile, the Headless Horseman 5K “is back and “spookier than ever”. The Monster Mile is at 5:30pm, followed by the 5K at 6pm.

The dusk event will be in-person and kick-off at State and Clinton Streets in Downtown Howell.

Costumed participants will wind their way through the historic neighborhoods and through Scofield City Park. Walkers, strollers, assistive devices, and dogs on 6ft leashes are welcome.



Early packet pick-up will take place Oct. 14th -16th at the Oceola Community Center 1661 N. Latson Road during normal business hours.



More information is in the provided link.