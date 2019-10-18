Legend Of Sleepy Howell This Saturday

October 18, 2019

A free trick-or-treating event in historic downtown Howell aims to get the community into the Halloween Spirit this weekend.



The 17th Annual Legend of Sleepy Howell is a premier Halloween event that will be held Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30pm. The giant outdoor trick-or-treating event features a variety of family activities including costume contests for humans and pets, a scavenger hunt, inflatables and fire dancers. New this year is a Tractor Treat where kids can collect candy and check out historic tractors and construction equipment. The Headless Horseman 5K and Monster Mile will feature costumed runners racing through downtown streets at night and into the shadows of Lakeview Cemetery before making their way to the finish line. Registration is open up until the event kicks off at 7:30pm (7pm for the Monster Mile).



The event is put on by the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority. Events Coordinator Amelia Purdy-Ketchum says the Legend of Sleepy Howell is an entire experience. She tells WHMI it’s a free event for the community and they encourage everyone to come out and have a good time – stressing it’s not just about the candy and there will be all sorts of activities thanks to their various partners throughout town. One big change this year is that the event will not be held on Grand River due to ongoing construction downtown. Purdy-Ketchum says it’s been moved over on to the courthouse grounds and surrounding area. She says the brand new State Street Festival area, Clinton and Court Streets and the county administration building parking lot will all be filled with activities and trick-or-treating.



The Legend of Sleepy Howell will be held no matter what the fall weather Saturday. Details are available through the provided link. (JM)