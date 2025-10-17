Legend of Sleepy Howell, Headless Horseman 5K is Saturday

October 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Thousands are expected in downtown Howell Saturday afternoon for the city's annual Legend of Sleepy Howell and Headless Horseman 5k, dubbed Livingston County's largest trick-or-treating event.



"We are bringing a touch-a-truck aspect to the event this year. So, we're going to have some our friends that join us for our Mother's Day touch-a-truck event here this weekend, in the annex parking lot of the courthouse," says Jordan Hilbrecht at Howell Parks and Recreation.



There will be more than trick-or-treating 25 vendors on Clinton Street and the parking lot, along with Halloween-inspired decorations along State Street.



"We will be having some vendors passing out some allergen-friendly options like stickers, or gluten-free, things like that. We wanted to be conscious of that, and some of our vendors are able to provide those."



Hilbrecht says there will be a costume contest for both the kids and any four-legged members of the family who are dressed up.



Trick-or-treating outside the historic courthouse and along Grand River runs from 3 pm until 5 pm Saturday. Then it's the Headless Horseman 5k and Monster Mile.



