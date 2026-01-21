Legacy Hills Condo Project Receives Final Approvals In Genoa Township

January 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After lengthy reviews and numerous meetings, a condo housing project in Genoa Township has received needed final approvals.



The Genoa Township Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and unanimously granted approvals for the PUD agreement, environmental impact assessment, and final PUD site plan for the Legacy Hills project.



It’s located at the northwest corner of Challis and Bauer Roads. The project comes from Pulte Homes and the site is currently undeveloped land. Plans call for 55 units on 127-acres. Of that, 74-acres are open space – which was said to be 10-acres more than what’s required.



The project was re-designed for the 55 units instead of 58 to reduce density, the length of a cul-de-sac was reduced for less impervious surface, the proximity of the homes to the railroad tracks was reduced, and landscaping requirements were said to be doubled.



A traffic study was done that included the trips generated by the Grand River and Dorr Road development. Additionally a memo states when the roundabout was designed, the Livingston County Road Commission included the original Legacy Hills concept plan - which was for 129 units. Recommendations stated that no left or right turn lane was warranted at the proposed site driveway on Challis Road.



Based on public comment, developers will also be installing a public path along Challis Road in two directions: from their development to the Mountain View development and to the roundabout. It will connect to existing pathways off Brighton Road.



Developers stated they’ve “gone over and above landscaping and ordinance requirements”, provided screening and “significant public benefit”, and even met with existing neighbors in Mountain View prior to coming to the township. They said all outside permits have been obtained and plans were consistent with preliminary approvals – noting this was their sixth public meeting. Further, developers stated they saved and preserved trees – which was one of the charges from the township.



Two residents spoke during call to the public, one with questioned related to the language that was removed from the deed. Some past concerns raised were related to environmental concerns, the impact on wells and water runoff, and traffic.



There were some minor language changes made with wording deemed confusing in the master deed agreement that prevents property owners from cutting down trees in the natural landscape buffer. Existing trees are expressly protected.



It was stated during the meeting that the applicants have done everything the township has asked, and went out of their way to install an off-site path for the project – which will be “wonderful for the residents”.



A project representative commented they “were happy to do it and are excited about the development”. It was stated they are looking forward to getting started in either April or May, with the roads being paved “before the snow flies in 2026” - that being an assumed reference to the latter part of this year.