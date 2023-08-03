Freeway Ramp Closures Start Friday In Green Oak Township

August 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





US-23 and I-96 ramp closures for culvert crossing begin tomorrow in Green Oak Township.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23 and the northbound US-23 ramps at Lee Road for culvert construction at around 9pm Friday.



The work is part of MDOT's ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96. It’s expected to be completed by 6am Monday.



Various traffic restrictions will be in effect and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



MDOT advises that eastbound I-96 ramp traffic heading for northbound US-23 will exit at Kensington Road, and loop back around on westbound I-96 to northbound US-23.



Lee Road traffic heading for northbound US-23 will be detoured via southbound US-23, Fieldcrest Road, and Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23.



Northbound US-23 traffic heading for Lee Road will be detoured via Silver Lake Road, then Fieldcrest Drive or Whitmore Lake Road to Lee Road.



Additionally starting this Saturday, both eastbound and westbound Lee Road over US-23 will be closed. That closure is expected to be in effect through next Saturday, August 12th.



Traffic will be detoured to utilize US-23, Whitmore Lake Road, Silver Lake Road, and Fieldcrest Road.



Photo: Google Street View