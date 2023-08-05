Weeklong Closure Of Lee Road Bridge Over US-23

August 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect detours and delays associated with a week-long closure of the Lee Road bridge over US-23 in Green Oak Township.



Starting today, both eastbound and westbound Lee Road over US-23 will be closed. That closure is expected to be in effect through next Saturday, August 12th.



Traffic will be detoured to utilize US-23, Whitmore Lake Road, Silver Lake Road, and Fieldcrest Road.



Additionally this weekend, MDOT has closed the eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23 and the northbound US-23 ramps at Lee Road for culvert construction. Those closures are expected to be in effect through 6am Monday.



Various traffic restrictions will be in effect and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



Photo: Google Street View