Lee Road Ramp to NB US-23 is Closed Starting Friday Morning

September 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



More road construction will close a busy entrance ramp, yet again, in Green Oak Township.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says drivers should plan accordingly, as the Lee Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23 will close starting Friday, September 22 at 5:00 a.m.



The closure will remain in effect until Monday, September 25 at 9:00 a.m.



The entrance ramp is located near the roundabout that connects the Lee Road bridge to Fieldcrest Drive and the nearby Green Oak Village Place Mall.



Drivers are advised to use the Silver Lake Road entrance ramp to get onto NB US-23.



The Silver Lake Road on-ramp can be accessed via Fieldcrest Drive or Whitmore Lake Road.



All construction is weather dependent.