Lee Piepho, Longtime Howell Girls' Hoops Coach, Dies at 77

June 9, 2024

Longtime Howell High School girls’ basketball coach Lee Piepho “passed away peacefully” Saturday morning at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital, according to family members. He was 77.



Piepho led the Highlanders to the Class A state championship game in 1996. He left in 2007 to become an assistant coach at the University of Detroit Mercy, where he was later named interim head coach through the end of that season.



Piepho returned to Howell High School in 2013, leading the varsity girls to another district title. He retired in 2015.



His son Jason is the current girls’ coach at Howell, where granddaughter Gabrielle also plays. Piepho’s daughter Tracy coaches basketball in Kansas. Another daughter, Sara, is a former college assistant who works with youth teams in Cincinnati.



No information on funeral arrangements has been released.