Clinical Nurse Manager Files For County Commission Seat

February 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Another candidate has filed for an open seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Lee Ann Blazejewski of Howell announced that she submitted her letter of interest on Monday, to be appointed to the open seat left vacant when Commissioner Don Parker resigned. He’s pursuing the open County Administrator position. The deadline to file for his seat was yesterday. Blazejewski works full-time as a clinical nurse manager at MPI Home Care in Flint where she manages catastrophically injured and paralyzed patients and supervises more than 50 nurses and aides across southeast Michigan. Blazejewski said she feels her love of God, family, and country; management experience; and education will allow her to be a highly effective, thoughtful, and determined county commissioner. She stressed that Livingston County must be innovative - especially with increasing demands on health and human services, growing diversity, and challenging budget decisions every year. Blazejewski said her hope if elected is to help continue the legacy of conservative values in Livingston County. The 5th District covers the City of Howell, Howell Township, and Cohoctah Township. More on Blazejewski’s campaign is attached.



Meanwhile, Parker’s resignation was effective February 13th at 5pm – which gave the board 30 days from that point to fill the seat in order to avoid a special election. Interviews are scheduled for the Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, March 4th. Other candidates in the race include Howell Attorney and former Commissioner Jay Drick, Howell Township Businessman Glen Miller, and Mike Randall, an assistant chief for the Howell Area Fire Department and also a former county commissioner.