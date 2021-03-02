Howell Nurse Seeks Seat On City Council This Fall

March 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com



NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated Blazejewski has run unsuccessfully for a Howell City Council seat. That was incorrect. She had previously applied for an open seat, but later withdrew her name. We apologize for the error.





A former county commission candidate says recent actions by the Howell City Council have inspired her to seek an open seat in the November election.



In a press release (attached below), Lee Ann Blazejewski described herself as a Howell native, registered nurse and PhD candidate in public health. She said her decision to run for the non-partisan seat on Howell City Council was made after observing “the council’s recent vote against reappointing someone who spoke in opposition to a past city council proposal.”



Council recently voted 6-1 to oppose the re-appointment of Rob Spaulding, a long-standing member of the Tax Increment Financing Authority (TIFA). He had openly opposed the City’s failed Headlee override ballot proposal. Howell Mayor Nick Proctor was the lone vote in favor of the re-appointment. Blazejewski said removing a respected and long-time appointee because they have a differing point of view is the epitome of what she referred to as “cancel culture,” which has become a political rallying cry for Republicans.



In 2020, Blazejewski ran for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners 5th District seat but lost in the GOP primary to Jay Drick. She also previously applied for an open seat on the Howell City Council. Per the City’s website, there will be three Council seats up for grabs this fall. The terms of members Jan Lobur, Jeanette Ambrose, and Randy Greene expire in November. Mayor Nick Proctor’s seat will also be up for re-election.