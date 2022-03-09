Explore The Complete Voting Process During LVW Event

March 9, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The League of Women Voters is holding special event for anyone who is interested in the complete voting process in Livingston County.



The League is partnering with the Howell Carnegie District Library for “From Start to Finish: The Voting Process in Livingston County.” The event will be held online, through Zoom, next Tuesday, March 15th, at 7pm.



Speaking will be Deputy Clerk and Elections Coordinator Joseph Bridgman, Livingston County Board of Canvassers Chairperson Judy Williams, and Vice-Chair, Carla Chapman. Those three will discuss topics that include: what takes place before you cast your ballot; what happens when your vote is cast; and how all votes are accurately counted in the end. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation. Attendees can submit their questions on the registration form. Registration is required for this event, and is open until one hour before it begins.



Zoom meeting links and a password will be emailed prior to it starting. For more information, or to register, visit: https://howelllibrary.libcal.com/event/8222864