League Of Women Voters To Host Program On Ranked Choice Voting

March 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming program aims to inform community members about Ranked Choice Voting.



Ranked Choice Voting is a 2026 ballot initiative that, if passed, could change the way people vote in Michigan.



The upcoming one-hour, in-person educational program is sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Livingston County.



A representative from the non-partisan voting access group Rank MI Vote will present the basics of the proposed 2026 amendment to the Michigan Constitution to require RCV for all federal and state offices and to allow individual communities to use RCV if they choose to do so. To illustrate how RCV works, participants will take part in a mock Ranked Choice Voting election for the Mayor of Candy Town.



The event will be held April 2nd at 6:30pm at the Howell Carnegie District Library in the Meabon Room. It’s free and open to the public but registration is required. The link is provided.



The League advises that seating begins 15 minutes before the event start time, and it asks that people please stay home if they are sick. Attendees should enter through the library’s lower level, back entrance on Clinton Street.



The program will also be livestreamed on the library’s YouTube channel.