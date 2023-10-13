Upcoming Program Explores Livingston County Veteran Services

October 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A program next week will explore Livingston County Veteran Services.



This month's League of Women Voters Public Education Program will offer an opportunity to learn about veteran services available in Livingston County.



Livingston County Veteran Services Director Ramon Baca will explain the services available to veterans and how veterans can access them, department funding sources, and the current needs of veterans in Livingston County.



Baca served in the U.S. Army at various duty stations as an Infantryman for 25 years, from 1996 to 2022. He served in every leadership position from Fire Team Leader to Command Sergeant Major. He deployed twice to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division and the 4th Infantry Division. He also served two years in Korea.



Baca met his wife, who is originally from Howell, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where she was also serving at the time in the 101st and also deployed to Afghanistan. They now live in Howell with their two children.



No registration is required for the program next Tuesday, October 17th at the Howell Carnegie District Library from 7 to 8pm in the Meabon Room. Seating begins 15 minutes before the event start time. Organizers request that people please stay home if they are sick.



There will also be a virtual option for the program. That link is provided.