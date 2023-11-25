LWV Town Hall: New Voting Rights Under Proposal 2

November 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New rights for Livingston County voters and others across the state will be the focus of an upcoming town hall event.



Since the passage of Proposal 2 in 2022, new voting rights will be implemented in 2024. The League of Women Voters Livingston County is hosting a discussion to educate the public about Proposal 2, their new rights, and changes.



Some changes include the right to vote early in every statewide and federal election; the right to sign-up to become a permanent mail voter; the right to pre-paid return postage on absentee ballots and applications; and the right to an enhanced tracking system for absentee ballots and applications - among others.



The town hall event will feature Howell City Clerk Deanna Robson and be held in the Meabon Room at the Howell Carnegie District Library on Wednesday, November 29th at 7pm.



The League says the goal of the town hall is to provide voters with the information they need to understand their new rights, how to exercise them, and what can be done to make sure they are implemented successfully.



Those interested can attend in person, or virtually. No registration is required. A link to more information is provided.