LWV: Beware Of False Claims About Elections

October 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The League of Women Voters of Livingston County is working to educate the public and warns area voters to beware of false claims about elections.



The League says “Elections are how we shape the world we want. Once they are cast, our votes must be respected, no matter the results”.



Election officials implement ballot processing and tabulation safeguards designed to ensure each ballot cast in the election can be correctly counted. Safeguards include chain of custody procedures, auditable logging requirements, and canvass processes.



The League noted that all states have some form of pre- and post-election testing of voting equipment, as well as ballot counting processes open for public observation. States safeguard mail ballots by verifying signatures, tracking barcodes, and setting clear chains of custody for all ballots. Many more states, including Michigan, have implemented post-election audits. Post-election audits, including ‘risk-limiting-audits,' ensure that the vote count was done correctly and that people can trust results.



The League said “We all deserve to have our voices heard. Disinformation dealers want you to be confused to keep you from participating in our democracy. We expect bad actors to spread disinformation in order to cast doubt for their own political gain”.



More information is available in the provided link. Election disinformation can be reported online, via the bottom link.