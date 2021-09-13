Candidate Forums Set For Brighton & Howell City Council Races

September 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two virtual candidate forums are planned this month to highlight city council races in Brighton and Howell ahead of the November General Election.



The League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell Unit has planned two candidate forums for the open City Council seats in Brighton and Howell and mayoral races.



For the City of Brighton, the event will be held on Wednesday, September 22nd from 7-9pm featuring incumbents Jon Emaus and Kris Tobbe, along with candidates Bill Albert, Susan Bakhaus, Jordan Genso, Paul Gipson, and Jennifer Winningham. No response was received from incumbent Renee Pettengill. The forum will be held virtually.



The Howell City Council and mayoral forum will be held the following evening, Thursday, September 23rd from 7-9pm and feature incumbents Jan Lobur and Bob Ellis along with candidate Kevin Shopshire. Candidate Bob Parker, who is running for mayor, declined to participate while candidates Lee Ann Blazjewski, Jacob Schlittler and Luke Wilson have not responded.



The Howell forum will also be held online, with the Howell Carnegie District Library providing the virtual platform. It can be seen live on their YouTube channel and the recording will also be shared after the evening's event.



Both forums will be moderated by WHMI News Director Jon King. The League says all questions from the public are welcome and can be emailed to: lwvbrighton.howellarea@gmail.com