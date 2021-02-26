League Of Women Voters Announces Women's History Month Event

February 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special evening is planned to shine some light on the untold stories and unknown heroes of women’s history through an event being held by the League of Women Voters.



The League’s Ann Arbor Area, Brighton/Howell Unit is celebrating Women’s History Month, next month, with a public forum event featuring special guest Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins.



Jefferson-Jenkins served 2 terms as the 15th president of the League of Women Voters of the United States and is the only woman of color to serve in that national role to date. An educator for more than 40 years, she continues to be an advocate and activist for civil rights, social justice, educational excellence, and stronger citizen participation in the electoral process for underrepresented populations.



The doctor’s presentation, “Say Their Names: Carrying on the Legacy of History-Making Women with Doctor Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins,” promises to encompass all the points needed to honor the past and acknowledge the profound advancements women have made, recognizing there is still more work to be done.



This Zoom event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16th, at 7pm. It is being held in partnership with the Howell Carnegie District Library. Registration is open, but limited, and can be made here: https://howelllibrary.libcal.com/event/7473959