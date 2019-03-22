League Of Women Voters To Host Forum On County Clerk's Office

March 22, 2019

Another forum is being held to help educate the public on the various elements of their local government.



The Brighton/Howell unit of the League of Women Voters of Ann Arbor will be hosting Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley and Election Coordinator Joe Bridgman for an upcoming gathering to discuss the roles and responsibilities of the County Clerk's office and election-related issues.



It will be held Thursday, April 11th at 6pm in the Meabon Room at the Howell Carnegie District Library. Hundley and Bridgman will provide members of the public with updates on election reforms resulting from passage of Proposal 3 last November. Hundley was recently named to the Secretary of State's Office Election Modernization Advisory Committee.



The local chapter of the League recently hosted a similar forum with Livingston County Chief Judge Miriam Cavanaugh to discuss the local court system. (JK)